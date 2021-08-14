 Skip to main content
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Clear. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

