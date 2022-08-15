Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.