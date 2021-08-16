Kenosha's evening forecast: Clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kenosha area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain …
This evening in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Wi…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degre…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect clear skies t…
This evening in Kenosha: Clear. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. It should reach a mild 79 degrees…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.