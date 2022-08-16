 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

