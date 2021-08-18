Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.