Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The…
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degre…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect clear skies t…
This evening in Kenosha: Clear. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. It should reach a mild 79 degrees…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
For the drive home in Kenosha: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a very hot da…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cl…