This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
