This evening in Kenosha: Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
