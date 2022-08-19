For the drive home in Kenosha: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
