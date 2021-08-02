Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
