Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.