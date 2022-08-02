Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Wednesday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.