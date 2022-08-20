Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.