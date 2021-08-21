Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 65F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.