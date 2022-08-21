 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

