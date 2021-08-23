Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.