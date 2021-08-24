Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's condit…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Par…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 65F. Winds NW at 10 to 1…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha T…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. …