Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.