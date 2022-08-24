Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.