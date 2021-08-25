Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.