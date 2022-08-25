 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

