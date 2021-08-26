Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.