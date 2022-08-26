This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
