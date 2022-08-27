Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.