This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
A few showers will be around Wednesday afternoon, but the better chance for rain is coming tonight. More showers and storms Thursday with a cold front. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
Showers and storms will still be around today as a cold front works over us. Find out when our best chance of rain is and when it will all come to an end in our latest forecast.
Some fog around early, but otherwise a very nice day expected. Showers and storms are going to make a comeback this weekend though. See when rain chances will begin and when activity will peak here.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Very pleasant today! Fog will form late tonight though and then a chance of showers comes back for Wednesday. Find out how long the fog will stick around and who has the best chance of rain here.
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 …
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We wi…
This evening in Kenosha: Clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Wednesday. It should reach a b…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low…