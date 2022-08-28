Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.