This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
