Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.