Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
