Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Severe storms are possible in northern Wisconsin today with a warm front. As a cold front moves in Wednesday, severe storms will also be possible in southern Wisconsin. Full details on both threats here.
Cold front for all of Wisconsin today, but the widespread rain will be limited to the southern part of the state. Severe storms can't be ruled out. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
Dry conditions expected today. Showers and storms will attempt a comeback Tuesday though with a warm front. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Great conditions for all today. But it's Wisconsin, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what will happen to our temperatures in our weekend forecast.
The cold front will clear us, but a little wave of low pressure will keep isolated showers and storms going. Find out where rain is most likely, when it will end, and what's in store for Friday here.
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
