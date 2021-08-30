This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
