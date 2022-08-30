Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Some rain around this morning, but as a cold front works over us this afternoon, scattered storms are expected and a few could produce hail and damaging wind. Full details in our latest forecast.
A few showers will be around Wednesday afternoon, but the better chance for rain is coming tonight. More showers and storms Thursday with a cold front. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
Showers and storms will still be around today as a cold front works over us. Find out when our best chance of rain is and when it will all come to an end in our latest forecast.
Some fog around early, but otherwise a very nice day expected. Showers and storms are going to make a comeback this weekend though. See when rain chances will begin and when activity will peak here.
Windy this afternoon, but otherwise a very pleasant day. Temperatures are going up for Wednesday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out in our updated forecast.
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We wi…
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's forec…