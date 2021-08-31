This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
