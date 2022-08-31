This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Some rain around this morning, but as a cold front works over us this afternoon, scattered storms are expected and a few could produce hail and damaging wind. Full details in our latest forecast.
Showers and storms will still be around today as a cold front works over us. Find out when our best chance of rain is and when it will all come to an end in our latest forecast.
Some fog around early, but otherwise a very nice day expected. Showers and storms are going to make a comeback this weekend though. See when rain chances will begin and when activity will peak here.
Sunny with above normal temperatures today. Foggy conditions expected late tonight and Thursday morning. See how long the fog will stick around and when there's a chance for showers and storms here.
Windy this afternoon, but otherwise a very pleasant day. Temperatures are going up for Wednesday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out in our updated forecast.
