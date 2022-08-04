This evening in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
