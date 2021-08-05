This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Friday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
