This evening in Kenosha: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 76-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cold front for all of Wisconsin today, but the widespread rain will be limited to the southern part of the state. Severe storms can't be ruled out. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
Severe storms are possible in northern Wisconsin today with a warm front. As a cold front moves in Wednesday, severe storms will also be possible in southern Wisconsin. Full details on both threats here.
Dry Friday across the state, but rain is likely Saturday and Sunday and the chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding is coming back. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Dry conditions expected today. Showers and storms will attempt a comeback Tuesday though with a warm front. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Only good things to say about the weather today! Not quite as nice Friday. Find out how temperatures will change and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today. It should…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. C…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. It should b…