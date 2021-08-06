For the drive home in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Kenosha folks should be prepared fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day …
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, …
This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 69F. Winds SSW at…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will se…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Kenosha folks should be prepared for…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella…
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. It s…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Saturday. It …