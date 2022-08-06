 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

