Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
