Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest.