Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella …
For the drive home in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Kenosha folks should be prepared fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day …
Kenosha's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a very hot day tomorrow…
This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 69F. Winds SSW at…
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Kenosha folks should be prepared for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It…