Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

