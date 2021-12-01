Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.