This evening in Kenosha: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Above normal temperatures today, but that will not be the case Wednesday. Big cool down on the way. See when rain is most likely for us and how cold it's going to get in our updated forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mp…
Not only are temperatures going to be well below normal Wednesday, but strong winds will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Sunday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Thursday, K…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Showers early with clearing later at night as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. Low around 25F. Winds W…
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.