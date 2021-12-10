This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Saturday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from SAT 4:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
