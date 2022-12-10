 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert