Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

