 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert