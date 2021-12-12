 Skip to main content
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

