Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

