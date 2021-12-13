Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.