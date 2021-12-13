 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert