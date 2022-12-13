This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Dry for much of the day, but rain and a few snow showers will return this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. Warming up, but more rain expected Wednesday. Get all the details here.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 de…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's weather …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NE at …
Still a good chance precipitation today, though looking like more rain than snow. Find out when activity will peak, when it will all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
With a cold front working over us today and an area of low pressure tomorrow, rain and snow will be around. See when the best chance of precipitation is and what temperatures are expected here.