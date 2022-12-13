 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

