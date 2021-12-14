 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert