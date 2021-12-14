Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. To…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenos…
This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. …
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Today's we…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low temper…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Thursday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 24-degree low is forecaste…