Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers late. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.